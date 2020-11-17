Haruna Kuye, district head of Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, has been shot dead, the Cable reports.

Kuye and his son were killed after gunmen invaded their residence in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

The commissioner said the widow of the district head sustained injuries from machete cuts while her daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

“Security report stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle” Aruwan said adding that “three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident,” Aruwan said in a statement.

“Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The Governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council, prayed for the repose of the souls of the District Head and his son.”

He said el-Rufai praised the late Kuye for his peace-building efforts in Zangon-Kataf.

“The Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations,” the statement said.

“Security agencies have also reported attacks in Giwa LGA where armed bandits attacked Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages. Two persons were killed and some kidnapped.”

Similarly, two people were also killed while many were reportedly abducted following attacks on Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna.

Although the level of insecurity in Kaduna is high, the state has recorded widespread attacks in the last three days.

On Monday, suspected bandits killed 11 people in Albasu community in Igabi local government area of the state.

Some students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Zaria, were also abducted in the state while two persons were killed on Sunday.

On Saturday, gunmen broke into Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, and abducted a lecturer and two children.

The Cable