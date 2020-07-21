Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank Plc has announced the completion of the acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, noted that the acquisition followed the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion.

Commenting on the acquisition, the bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Herbert Wigwe, expressed excitement at the successful entry into the vibrant Kenyan market.

“We pledge to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. Through the creation of a world-class payment system, we will build and support our wholesale and retail customers using our strong customer insights to deliver beyond their expectations,” he added.

“We are indeed grateful to the regulators for the confidence reposed in us throughout this transaction and we acknowledge the support of our team of world class advisors whose hard work made this deal possible