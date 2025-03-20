Academy Press appoints Kemi Ogunnubi as Deputy Managing Director

The Board of Directors of Academy Press Plc has announced the appointment of its current Executive Director (Finance & Business Development), Mrs. Oluwakemi O. Ogunnubi (FCA), as the Deputy Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1 ,2025.

This appointment is part of the Company’s well-considered succession plan in preparation for the retirement of its current Managing Director, Mr. Gbenga Ladipo, who has signified his intention to retire with effect from 31 March 2026, after 20 years of exemplary dedication and leadership at the top.

Mrs. Kemi Ogunnubi brings to her new role a distinguished track record of managerial experience backed with sound academic and professional certification in Accounting (ACA) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA). She has worked in top management positions in reputable organisations such as UAC of Nigeria Plc, culminating in her appointment as Managing Director of CAP Plc. She joined Academy Press as Executive Director (Finance & Business Development) in 2023. Her competence spans the broad spectrum of Finance, Audit, Risk Management, Sales, Marketing and General Management Practice.

Mrs. Ogunnubi’s appointment comes on the heels of a comprehensive and rigorous selection process anchored by external management consultants to ensure the emergence of a forward looking and result-oriented leader who aligns with the Company’s values, vision, and strategic goals.

Mrs. Ogunnubi will work closely with the outgoing Managing Director, Mr. Ladipo, over the next L2 months for mentorship and guidance. She will also continue to enjoy the cooperation of the Company’s highly professional technical and management team led by the Executive Director (Sales and Operations) Mr. Paul Aderibigbe’