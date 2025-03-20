Connect with us

Business

Seplat Energy announces results of offer to purchase outstanding notes due 2026
Advertisement

Business

Naira-for-crude: Looming fuel price hike as Dangote, NNPCL talks falter

Business

Academy Press appoints Kemi Ogunnubi as Deputy Managing Director

Business

Stock market dips by 0.44% as 36 stock shed weight

Business

Air Peace slashes airfare on London-Lagos route

Business

New minimum wage: NYSC to expend N307.6bn on corpers’ allowances

Business

Air Peace rewards 5 lucky winners at Silverbird Man of the Year 2024 Awards

Business

BREAKING: Dangote suspends sale of petroleum products in naira 

Business

UBA unveils Afrigo Card to revolutionise domestic payments, promote accessibility

Business

Palliatives: Again, Dangote donates 80,000 bags of rice to Lagos residents

Business

Seplat Energy announces results of offer to purchase outstanding notes due 2026

Published

4 hours ago

on

Seplat Energy announces results of offer to purchase outstanding notes due 2026

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the results of its previously announced tender offer for cash of any and all of its outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2026.

The Tender Offer was made upon and is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 11, 2025.

The Tender Offer expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2025. As of the Expiration Deadline, (i) $567,462,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes, representing approximately 87.3% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2026 Notes, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. In accordance with the terms of the Offer, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2025. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

The Company has accepted for purchase all the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Deadline at a Purchase Price of U.S. $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, for expected settlement on March 21, 2025. No Notes were tendered under the guaranteed delivery procedures.

Any of the 2026 Notes not repurchased in the Tender Offer will be redeemed on April 1, 2025 under the terms of the Indenture.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (329) Alex Otti (514) Aliko Dangote (89) Atiku Abubakar (297) Babajide Sanwo-olu (175) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (825) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (134) Dapo Abiodun (144) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (259) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (578) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement