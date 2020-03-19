BY EMEKA EJERE

Zenith Bank Plc and Dangote Cement have in their separate donations supported the Lagos State relief fund for victims of the Abule-Ado gas explosion which occurred last Sunday.

Delegations from both companies announced the donation of N100 million each to the N2 Billion Fund earlier launched by the state government when they paid condolence visits in turns at the State House, Marina.

The two organisations expressed sadness over the incident.

Zenith Bank team was led by its group managing director Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who also pledged for more in the course of time.

Onyeagwu told the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that he was there to reassure him of the bank’s support in taking care of the people affected by the explosion as well as commiserate with the state government on the incident.

According to him, the Sunday incident initially appeared like a movie until it was later confirmed. The visit was also to thank the State government for its prompt approach in handling the traumatic experience, praying that God would comfort the families of those affected by the explosion.

“Zenith Bank is making an immediate donation of N100million. We hope it would ameliorate the suffering of the victims. We pray God would console the families of those who died during the disaster.”

Representatives of Dangote Cement led by Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, announced the donation of N100 million worth of cement for the reconstruction of the damaged part of Abule Ado, which was affected by the explosion.

Ikazoboh said that the visit to the governor was to introduce the new management of the company and to commiserate with him on the sad incident that took place at Abule Ado.

“We are specifically here to inform the governor of the change in the top management of Dangote, the former Group Managing Director, Engineer Joseph Makoju has retired and Michel Puchercos took over from him.

“The other reason is to commiserate with the governor and to pledge our support that we would help in the reconstruction of the damaged part of the site. We have been directed by the management of the company to make available N100 million worth of cement for rebuilding of the damaged portion of Abule Ado.”

A statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the governor expressed appreciation for the visit and the donation by both Dangote Cement and Zenith Bank.

He also thanked Nigerians, Lagosians as well as other corporate organisations for their contributions and donations to the N2 billion Abule Ado explosion emergency relief fund, assuring that the funds would be transparently managed.

He noted that the various donations coming in would enable the committee managing the funds have enough resources to work with, even though “money could never replace everything”.