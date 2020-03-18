As part of to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has banned large gatherings within the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ogun government said it found expedient to announce some additional measures including an immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.

According to the statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ogun State, Kunle Somorin, this measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

Mr Somorin further stated that this restriction has to be enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement because the safety of the people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.

He assured that the Government will continue to engage all the stakeholders, including religious leaders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

“The Government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19.

“This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital. Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“In view of the recent confirmed cases in the country, Governor Abiodun reassures the populace that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that the state is prepared at all times to respond appropriately. He further encourages people to maintain a high level of suspicion and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities,” the statement partly read.