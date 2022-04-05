Abuja Imam sacked for criticising Buhari gets new appointment

Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, erstwhile Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque removed for criticising the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in the country, has gotten a new appointment.

Khalid who disclosed the new development to Vanguard, said that he has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

He described the termination of his appointment by Legislators’ Quarters Mosque’s management committee as necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the sufferings masses and speaking truth to power.

“My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts,” he said.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform for operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”