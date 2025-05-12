Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned Nigeria’s first large-scale rapid diagnostic test (IVD) production facility—CODIX BIO Limited—located along the Sagamu Expressway. The facility is the second of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

CODIX BIO Limited, an In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) company, is focused on the production of test kits for HIV, malaria, and hepatitis B and C. The facility has the capacity to produce about 147 million test kits annually.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Abiodun expressed delight at the landmark achievement, noting that the facility signals a new era in biomedical innovation for Nigeria.

“Today, we open a transformative chapter in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape with the official commissioning of CODIX BIO Limited. This is a bold declaration that Nigeria is ready to strengthen its public health infrastructure and significantly reduce its dependence on imported diagnostic tools,” he said.

The governor added that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to unlock the healthcare value chain through local manufacturing, thereby reducing import dependency.

Governor Abiodun cited a 2023 World Health Organization (WHO) report indicating that over 90 percent of diagnostic kits used in Africa are imported from Europe, Asia, and North America. He described the new test kits as game-changers for early disease detection and effective management.

He emphasized that the investment by CODIX BIO Limited reflects his administration’s economic vision and would help save foreign exchange, create jobs, build industrial capacity, and improve healthcare delivery.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, lauded Governor Abiodun for the remarkable progress in infrastructure development across Ogun State. He praised the state’s ability to connect talent with industrialization, fueling growth in medical manufacturing.

“I came from the airport and saw the developments firsthand. What I’ve heard and seen confirms that you have provided outstanding leadership. I commend you and your team,” he said, urging other states to learn from Ogun’s industrial advancement.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, also commended the state government for its investor-friendly environment and achievements, especially at the Gateway International Airport.

Dr. Alausa encouraged CODIX BIO Limited to consider using the facility as a training ground for future biomedical engineers, laboratory scientists, pharmacists, and quality assurance professionals. He advised the company to deepen partnerships with universities, polytechnics, and research institutions to strengthen the health innovation ecosystem.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of CODIX BIO Limited, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, said the factory was designed to be one of the largest and most advanced in Africa, serving Nigeria, the ECOWAS region, and the entire continent.

“In Geneva, this factory was announced as the first selected by the WHO, SD Biosensor, and MPP under the WHO H-TAP programme to support regional manufacturing of rapid diagnostic test kits in Africa. This places us within the scope of WHO and other partners for technical assistance,” he stated.

Ogunjimi also acknowledged the governor’s support, especially the approval of a 30 percent land discount, which he said made the project possible.