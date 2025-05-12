Enugu Set to Launch Airline, CNG Buses, Transport Terminals in May

The Enugu State Government has announced that key projects under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration — including Enugu Air, the CNG-powered mass transit buses, and new transport terminals — will begin full operations before the second anniversary of the government on May 29.

This was disclosed over the weekend after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu. Commissioners from various ministries — Transportation, Culture and Tourism, Works and Infrastructure, and Youth and Sports Development — gave updates on the major infrastructure and development plans.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, said the state’s new airline, Enugu Air, will launch with three aircraft. “Two are already on ground, and the third will arrive before the end of May. Commercial operations are set to begin ahead of the second-year anniversary,” he stated.

Ozor added that the state’s CNG mass transit buses are also ready for deployment. “Fifty buses are already stationed at Okpara Square, and another fifty will arrive in the coming weeks. All 100 buses will begin operations before the end of the month,” he said.

In addition to the buses, five new transport terminals — two at Holy Ghost, and one each at Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka — will be commissioned by May 29. The state is also planning to establish an electric and CNG vehicle manufacturing plant in Enugu and will roll out the Enugu Smart Transport Programme within 150 days, injecting over 2,000 electric vehicles into the state.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, announced that the government has approved phased investments into tourism development. The first phase includes the transformation of major tourist sites such as Awhum Waterfall, Ngwo Pine Forest, Nsude Pyramid, Okpatu Hill (for the Cross of Hope project), Akwuke/Atakwu Waterpark, and Ovu Lake Golf & Resort at Akpawfu.

She revealed that Nigeria’s longest canopy walkway (600m) will be built at Nsude Pyramid and a 300m zipline at Ngwo Pine Forest — the first of its kind in the country. The 50-metre Cross of Hope monument will stand atop the Okpatu Hills, reaching a height of 630 metres above sea level and featuring 15 floors and an elevator.

All sites will include food courts, eco-friendly energy solutions, and tour buses to enhance visitor experience.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, said the total upgrade of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Games Village will commence in June in preparation for the 2026 National Sports Festival (Coal City Games) which Enugu is set to host.

Advertisement

He also announced the completion of an animation laboratory for youth skill development, to be commissioned soon, and the empowerment of over 2,100 youths trained last December, scheduled for August 12, International Youth Day.