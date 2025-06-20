Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the contributions of the state’s civil and public servants in actualising his administration’s vision of transforming Ogun into an industrial hub and a national pride.

Governor Abiodun, who spoke through his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the 2025 Public Service Day celebration held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, reiterated his administration’s appreciation of the state workforce and pledged continued efforts to motivate them towards building a more effective and accountable public service.

He said his government remains committed to reforms that promote efficiency, transparency, creativity and professionalism in the civil service. According to him, innovation in public service goes beyond reinventing the wheel—it involves refining existing systems, streamlining processes, removing bottlenecks, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

The governor noted that efforts to digitise public service operations were ongoing, with the goal of building a modern, responsive public service capable of meeting the evolving needs of citizens.

While commending the leadership of the public service for organising the event, he praised individuals who have dedicated their talent, time and energy to governance, describing them as the lifeblood of public administration.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Building Our Future Together agenda, he assured public servants of improved welfare and sustained reforms.

Also speaking, Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, lauded civil servants for contributing to the peaceful atmosphere under the present administration. He urged them to remain focused and dutiful, calling on senior officers to motivate and support their subordinates.

Delivering a keynote lecture titled Managing the Public Service for Excellence and Service Delivery in the 21st Century: The Role of Innovation, Adaptation and Technology, Senator Shuaib Salis, representing Ogun Central, emphasised that the role of public servants extends beyond service delivery to driving policy formulation and implementation.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun for consistently prioritising the welfare of workers through impactful projects and initiatives. He described the Ogun public service as the engine room of governance and one of the best in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Establishments and Public Service Matters, Hon. Babatunde Tella, described this year’s Public Service Day theme as a challenge and a call to action. He urged public servants to remain relevant, resilient, and open to technological innovation to enhance good governance.

On behalf of labour unions, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi—represented by Comrade Adebiyi Olusegun—commended the state government for prompt gratuity payments, regular training, provision of utility vehicles, and the payment of leave bonuses. He, however, called for urgent attention to issues around the Contributory Pension Scheme and the release of pending promotion letters.

Also speaking, former Head of Service, Elder Sola Adeyemi, encouraged public servants to embrace innovation and technology, noting that doing so would improve public engagement, efficiency, and ultimately, the quality of life for citizens.