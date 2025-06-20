Connect with us

Over 650 Dead in Iran After First Week of Israeli Airstrikes – Activist Group
Published

58 mins ago

More than 650 people have been killed in Iran following a week-long wave of Israeli airstrikes, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The group reported on Friday that 657 people have lost their lives and 2,037 others have been injured since Israel began its bombing campaign, which has targeted military and nuclear facilities across Iran. The Iranian government has not released official casualty figures since the attacks began.

Among the dead, HRANA said, are at least 263 civilians and 164 military personnel, with another 230 fatalities yet to be identified. The strikes have also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

HRANA, which compiles data from a wide network of sources within Iran and publicly available information, reported that a children’s hospital in Tehran was hit by a projectile, although no injuries were recorded in that incident. In the western province of Ilam, a fire station was damaged, while an Israeli strike on a car manufacturing plant sparked a large fire.

According to published reports, the airstrikes on June 13 killed three of Iran’s top military generals and inflicted serious damage on key facilities in Tehran and other cities. Israel has described the offensive as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which it views as a direct threat to its existence.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

