Zenith Bank reassures shareholders, investors of continued dividend payment

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s biggest bank by Tier-1 capital, has assured shareholders and investors of its readiness to satisfy all relevant conditions to exit the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulatory forbearance by June 30, 2025. The bank also expressed confidence in meeting shareholders’ dividend expectations in the 2025 financial year.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nigerian banks’ capital health following the new CBN directive that suspends dividend payments and tightens oversight for banks with outstanding forbearance-related loans or breaches of the Single Obligor Limit (SOL).

In a statement presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the bank stated that its exposure under the SOL forbearance relates solely to a single obligor, noting that this exposure will be brought within the applicable regulatory limit on or before June 30, 2025. It also confirmed that the forbearance granted on other credit facilities applies to only two of its customers, adding that it has made substantial provisions for these facilities and taken appropriate steps to ensure full provisioning by the deadline.

The bank further emphasized its strong financial position, revealing that it has successfully raised and surpassed the new regulatory capital requirement of ₦500 billion, and is therefore well-positioned to continue delivering value to stakeholders.

Zenith Bank continues to distinguish itself in Nigeria’s financial services industry through superior service offerings, exceptional customer experience, and robust financial performance. It remains a clear leader in digital banking with multiple innovations and a suite of alternative channels that provide convenience, speed, and secure transactions.

The bank’s consistent track record of excellence has earned it numerous prestigious awards, including being ranked the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 capital for the fifteenth consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks ranking by The Banker magazine. Other accolades include:

Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022, and 2024

Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards for 2020–2022, 2024, and 2025

Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023

Inclusion in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies 2023

Best Commercial Bank (Nigeria) (2021–2024) in the World Finance Banking Awards

Most Sustainable Bank (Nigeria) in the International Banker Banking Awards 2023 and 2024

Best Corporate Governance Bank (Nigeria) in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards (2022–2024)

Best in Corporate Governance – Financial Services (Africa) in the Ethical Boardroom Awards (2020–2023)

Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in The Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands (2020, 2021)

Bank of the Year (2023, 2024) at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI)

Retail Bank of the Year (2020–2022, 2024) at the BAFI Awards

Best Innovation in Retail Banking (Nigeria) and Best Commercial Bank (Nigeria) in the International Banker 2022 Awards

Multiple SERAS CSR Africa Awards in 2024, including Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting, and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

Bank of the Year 2024 from both ThisDay and New Telegraph newspapers

Best in MSME Trade Finance 2023 and Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year 2025 by Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards

Zenith Bank’s reaffirmation of continued dividend payments reinforces investor confidence as it maintains its reputation for excellence, innovation, and sound governance.