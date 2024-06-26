Abia govt announces restriction of Keke, Okada operating hours

The government of Abia State has announced the restriction of the operation of tricycles, popularly known as Keke and motorcycles (Okada) between the hours of 7pm and 6am daily in Aba and Umuahia with effect from 1st July , 2024.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu announced this at a news conference held at his office after the meeting with stakeholders in the state’s transport sector.

According to the Commissioner, the essence of the restriction is to secure lives and property of the innocent law abiding citizens and residents of the state.

He recalled that a lot of security issues ranging from pick pocketing and robbery have been reported recently in the state involving keke, hence the need to take necessary security measures to arrest the challenge.

“A lot of issues have been reported about criminal activities. By the reports that are available to security agencies, most of these robberies, most of these attacks are happening in the evening hours, late night hours and very early morning hours in the cities.

“The state government has decided to curb the operations of the criminals who use this means of transport to perpetrate criminal activities.” Prince Nwachukwu stated.

Prince Nwachukwu, according to a statement by Azubuike Jinanwa and Divine Nwankwo, Govt. House Press, equally announced that a committee has been set up with the Special Adviser to the governor on Security , Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah( Rtd )as the Chairman comprising select other government officials to ensure compliance to compulsory registration of all tricycles, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

He explained that the essence is to identify the real owners or operators of such tricycles and motorcycles for security purposes.

“The state government also believes that it has to know exactly who is operating within our environment

“And so by that reason all commercial vehicles , Okada, tricycles called Keke, mini buses, full buses, whatever anybody is using to run as commercial vehicle will now be enumerated and registered so that in the instances of criminal activities government would know whose vehicle is responsible”

The Commissioner also said that government has met with executives of the relevant Keke and motorcycle unions and therefore implored all Abians and residents to comply accordingly.

He added that government would equally attempt to review the restriction when it becomes necessary ,adding that security agents have been alerted on the development. He said that the government would implement the policy with human face, assuring the people that there would be no victimisation of any innocent individual.

Also speaking, some executive members of various unions including Mr. Azubuike Victor, chairman Tricycles Union, Aba Zone; Godson Chinwotito, Chairman Tricycle Union Umuahia zone and Ugbaja Chiemela , Chairman of Motorcycles Union said they endorse the decision of the government as regards the restriction time of the operators.

They applauded the government for getting them involved in the new policy and assured that their members will comply accordingly.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu and other government officials were present at the press conference.

