FirstBank performs groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art headquarters at Eko Atlantic 

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution, on Wednesday, marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new green-certified Iconic Head Office Building in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The ambitious project 40-story building project set to be the tallest building in Nigeria, according to a statement from the bank, will be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction which would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.

The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions FirstBank as a leader in sustainable banking practices.

According to Olusegun Alebiosu, CEO, FirstBank Group, “We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Our new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability. We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

With a legacy spanning over 130 years, FirstBank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable business practices. The Bank has a robust international presence, operating subsidiaries in nine countries across three continents.

Femi Otedola, Chairman, FirstHoldCo, added, “Today’s gathering highlights the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors in bringing our ambitious plans for the new headquarters to life. We appreciate the unrelenting support from our customers and stakeholders as we work together to turn this vision into reality.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Senators and Lawmakers, State Governors, Federal Ministers and Captains of industry . This event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in FirstBank’s storied history, solidifying its role as a leader in the African financial industry.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

