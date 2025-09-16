Abia plans sustainable healthcare delivery

The Abia State Government has announced plans to recruit about 1,000 qualified health professionals into the state’s healthcare system as part of its drive to strengthen sustainable curative and preventive health services.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this in Umuahia while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting. He noted that the exercise mirrors the earlier recruitment of over 5,000 teachers into the state’s education sector through a similarly transparent process.

Kanu said the government has already upgraded a number of general hospitals and tertiary health institutions, while about 140 primary healthcare centres across the state have been renovated, retrofitted, equipped, and made functional. He added that daily sanitary inspections of homes and communities, reintroduced in August, as well as tree planting initiatives, are helping to improve public health.

Giving details of the recruitment, Kanu explained that 2,035 applications were received, out of which 1,752 were shortlisted. A total of 1,404 applicants completed the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held in two cohorts, with interviews for successful candidates now ongoing.

The Commissioner further highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, disclosing that six new roads, including Port Harcourt Road and Ohanku Road in Aba, are scheduled for commissioning in early October. This will bring the total number of roads delivered under Governor Alex Otti’s administration to 39.

“These road projects underscore the governor’s resolve to ensure infrastructure renewal, inclusive development, and a conducive environment for economic growth in the state,” Kanu said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Mrs. Eno Jerry-Eze, assured that the recruitment process remains transparent and merit-driven.

“Our focus is to ensure that only the most qualified health personnel are engaged. We are doing everything possible to make that happen,” she stated.