ENGIE Energy Access calls for new grant funding model to speed up Africa’s energy access

ENGIE Energy Access (EEA), off-grid solar provider, has urged policymakers and donors to rethink how grant funding is deployed, warning that without urgent reforms, Sub-Saharan Africa risks missing the 2030 target for universal energy access.

In a new White Paper released on Tuesday, titled “Maximising Impact: Transforming Grant Funding for Energy Access,” the company argued that the current funding approach is fragmented, risk-averse, and often misaligned with realities on the ground, leaving millions without affordable electricity.

According to the report, at the present pace more than 660 million people in Africa will remain without power by 2030. While off-grid solar and mini-grid systems could deliver up to 40 percent of the needed new connections under a least-cost model, a $12 billion funding gap for standalone systems and weak grant structures are holding back progress.

“Public funding is vital to accelerate universal energy access where affordability remains one of the main drivers. To deliver the highest results without shaking market fundamentals, it must be structured to unlock private investment and delivery capacity,” said Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of ENGIE Energy Access.

The White Paper, which draws on nearly two decades of last-mile delivery experience across nine African countries, recommended reorienting grants towards closing the access gap, tailoring instruments to different market segments, scaling up public sector involvement, and strengthening delivery systems to ensure transparency and sustainability.

EEA warned that without reform, the global commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all – could lose credibility. The report cautioned of “substantial risks” including diluted impact, eroded investor confidence, and disengagement from the private sector.

The company also pointed to current momentum in the sector, including new initiatives such as Mission 300 and the phase-out of legacy programmes, as a unique opportunity to reset strategy and coordination for faster progress.

EEA called on governments, financiers, and industry stakeholders to adopt its recommendations, stressing that closing the energy access gap would not only expand electrification but also support economic growth, resilience, and climate objectives across the continent.