DG describes PPP development in Ogun as a game changer
The Director-General of the Ogun State Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office, Barr. Dapo Oduwole, has described the state’s PPP initiatives as a “game changer” in driving infrastructure development and economic growth.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta on the successes recorded under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, Oduwole said the government would continue to explore collaborations with the private sector to deliver critical infrastructure and improve public services.

He explained that PPPs are collaborative arrangements between government entities and private sector organisations aimed at jointly delivering infrastructure projects that enhance public service delivery.

According to him, the Abiodun-led administration has created an enabling environment for PPPs to thrive, noting that the state’s impressive growth over the last six years is a result of deliberate engagement with the private sector.

“Ogun State enjoys a unique advantage due to its proximity to Lagos and strategic location, which positions it as a top investment destination for infrastructure and other socio-economic development projects,” Oduwole said.

Highlighting key sectors benefiting from PPP initiatives, he stated:

“Ogun is naturally well-positioned for PPP projects and initiatives due to its strategic location, enabling commercial environment, and strong ties with the organised private sector. We have recorded success in infrastructure delivery across agriculture and agro-processing, transportation, healthcare, housing, and tourism.”

The DG emphasised that the government’s adherence to the rule of law and its enactment of PPP-enabling legislation have boosted investor confidence. He cited fiscal policies designed to support investments, describing them as critical to sustaining growth.

Oduwole commended investors for their contributions to Ogun’s development, pointing to landmark projects such as the Gateway International Airport, which recently secured approval for both cargo and commercial flight operations.

According to him, the airport is located within a Free Trade Zone that includes a Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ), a garments and textile hub, and an Aerotropolis featuring mixed-use real estate, logistics and industrial clusters, as well as hospitality services.

“These projects have strategically positioned Ogun State on the global map as a hub for trade, industry, and tourism,” Oduwole added.

