Gov Otti strengthens governance with new cabinet appointees, strategic reshuffle

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reinforced his administration’s governance agenda with a fresh round of cabinet appointments and redeployments, aimed at deepening efficiency, accountability, and innovation across critical sectors.

At a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia, Otti swore in three new officials, two commissioners and a special adviser, earlier approved by the Abia State House of Assembly. He also announced strategic redeployments of some serving commissioners to reposition the government for stronger service delivery as his administration crosses the halftime mark of its first term.

The new appointees include Dr. Mrs. Salome Nkemakolam Obiukwu as Commissioner for Trade and Commerce; Architect Chiemela Charles Uzoije as Commissioner for Housing; and Prince Christian Enweremadu as Special Adviser on Agriculture. In addition, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije now assumes office as Commissioner for Lands, while Mr. Kingsley Nwokocha has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Administering the Oath of Office and Allegiance, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Barr. Paul Ogubunka, charged the appointees on loyalty and service.

Governor Otti, in his remarks, made clear that the appointments were not routine but part of a deliberate strategy to inject fresh ideas and talents into the administration. “This is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet,” he told the new officials. “You have so much to do, especially now that we have gone past the halftime mark of this administration.”

Reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, the Governor warned that public office was a sacred trust. “Our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt practices that take away from the public. We shall not hesitate to do what has to be done whenever credible evidence of compromise and bad behaviour is presented to us,” he stressed.

Otti explained that the cabinet reshuffle aligns with his broader strategy of periodically refreshing the system with competent hands to sustain momentum. “What we are doing today aligns perfectly with our broad strategy of periodically injecting fresh ideas to enrich the quality and broaden the scope of our performance. Over the last 28 months, we have gone to different parts of the world to hire quality talents to help us achieve this noble objective,” he noted.

Beyond personnel changes, the Governor underscored his administration’s commitment to transforming the socio-economic experiences of Abians through sincerity of purpose, transparency, and responsiveness to public needs. He emphasised that governance, in his view, is about results and delivering tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

Congratulating the new appointees, Otti expressed optimism that they would bring value not only to their specific portfolios but also to the broader mission of government. “This journey towards a new Abia remains dynamic, progressive, and uncompromising in its pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the new officials, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr. Mrs. Obiukwu, thanked the Governor for the opportunity and pledged their collective loyalty. She assured that they would abide by their oath of office and work to justify the confidence reposed in them.

With this latest reshuffle, Otti has once again signaled his readiness to adapt, innovate, and strengthen the machinery of governance, keeping Abia on course toward his vision of sustainable transformation.