Osun at 34: Akinleye salutes founding fathers, hails Adeleke’s transformational leadership

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the state for their resilience and unwavering commitment to its development over the past 34 years.

Akinleye also lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for what he described as unprecedented strides in infrastructural development and other key sectors since assuming office.

He made these remarks in a personally signed congratulatory message made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday to mark the 34th anniversary of Osun State’s creation.

The Chief of Staff described the birth of Osun in 1991 as the result of the vision, sacrifices, and unity of its founding leaders who laid a solid foundation for growth.

“As our dear Osun State clocks 34 today, we remember with gratitude the relentless struggles of our forefathers who laboured for the creation of this state. Their vision, courage, and unity laid the foundation upon which we proudly stand today as one people bound by culture, faith, and progress,” Akinleye stated.

He noted that three decades on, Osun has continued to grow stronger, with renewed hope under the current administration.

“Under the purposeful leadership of His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, we are witnessing a new dawn of transformation. In just three years, Governor Adeleke has achieved records no administration in the history of our state has matched – turning the Osun dream into reality across infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, and grassroots development,” he added.

Akinleye commended the resilience and support of the people of Osun, describing them as true partners in governance and the backbone of the state’s progress.

He also praised the massive turnout of residents in the ongoing voter registration exercise, which has placed Osun as number one in the country.

“This demonstrates the political awareness and unity of our people, as well as their determination to consolidate the gains of good governance. I urge everyone to sustain this momentum so that Osun will continue to lead by example in democratic participation,” he said.

The Chief of Staff urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of the past, support the present leadership, and work collectively towards building a greater future.

“As we celebrate Osun at 34, let us continue to stand together to make our tomorrow brighter than ever before,” he concluded.