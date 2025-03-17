Gov Otti orders demolition, prosecution of owners of buildings used by kidnappers

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has affirmed that any building used by kidnappers and hoodlums to commit criminal acts will be demolished, with the owner arrested and prosecuted.

The governor also said that the traditional ruler of such community will be directed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for interrogations and necessary actions.

Governor Otti made the declaration weekend, at a World press conference held at the Banquette Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, where the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danladi Isa, presented to him the four rescued kidnap victims who had been in the kidnappers’ den at Osokwa in Osisioma LGA of the state for five days.

They were rescued by a tactical team of the Nigeria Police after a hot gun battle.

According to Commissioner Isa, during the exchange of fire with the kidnappers, six of them were neutralized, while the rest escaped with bullet wounds.

He said his men are still trailing them and appealed to citizens to report anybody with bullet wounds to the police.

In his response, Governor Otti thanked the commissioner his men for achieving the feat, even as his commended their ability to rescue the victims.

He reminded them of the task still ahead in the bid to rid Abia of criminals.

“We want to thank God that none of the policemen and the rescued victims was wounded during the exchange of fire between the police and the kidnappers,” he said.

Gov.Otti vowed to continue to keep Abia safe and free from the activities of criminals.

“For us in Abia, security is critical. We will continue to do everything possible to keep Abia safe. We will continue to upgrade the technology.

“I have already instructed that the bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA , where the kidnappers operated from and kept the kidnapped victims should be brought down completely and owner of the house be arrested and prosecuted. I will also instruct the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to invite the traditional ruler of the area where the kidnappers operated from and had a safe haven, for a chat and questioning”, Otti declared.

Presenting the four rescued kidnapped victims and members of the police tactical team, CP Danladi Isa explained that the four rescued men were kidnapped on 9th of this month along New Umuahia road in Obingwa local government area and taken to unknown destination.

He narrated how the kidnappers were traced to Osokwa, Osisioma, by the use of their new technology.

The police commissioner narrated that on arrival to the scene, the hoodlums engaged men of the Nigeria police tactical team in gun battle. At the end of the duel, six of the kidnappers were neutralized, others escaped with wounds and the four young able-bodied men rescued.

In an exclusive interview after the presentation, one of the kidnapped victims (name-withheld) narrated their ordeals, saying they were kept in a small room without ventilation in the kidnapper’s den for five days.

He said they remained there without food, until they heard exchange of gun shots, when the police broke the door and rescued them. He said they lost their phones, money by transfers, etc, to the kidnappers. He thanked God, the governor and the police for rescuing them.

CP Isa told the governor that essence of the presentation was to demonstrate to him that the new technology he handed over to the security agencies in the state, including the police, were yielding positive dividends.