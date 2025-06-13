Abia govt unveils launch hour mentorship programme for civil servants 

In a bid to instil professionalism and foster excellence within the Abia Civil Service, the Head of Service, Mr. Benson Ojeikere, has unveiled the “Launch Hour Mentorship Programme” (LHMP), a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Civil Servants.

In a release made available to newsmen on Thursday evening by the Director, Information and Press, Adaeze Ralph Igbokwe, Ojeikere stated that the programme is carefully designed to impart critical knowledge, advanced skills, professionalism, and unwavering integrity to Civil Servants.

The Abia HOS said this initiative is aimed at equipping Civil Servants with the knowledge, skills and integrity required to excel in modern day governance.

He emphasized that the LHMP will leverage the expertise of seasoned Civil Servants who will serve as mentors, adding that mentors will provide guidance, share insights, and inspire their colleagues to execute responsibilities with heightened competence, confidence, and dedication to public service excellence.

Ojeikere stressed that the responsibility of cultivating a professional, disciplined, trusted, ethical, and highly efficient workforce remains paramount.

The Abia HOS who highlighted that Civil Servants are expected to maintain highest level of professionalism, reaffirmed the Government’s steadfast commitment to giving them a pride of place.

He also called on all Civil Servants to utilize this opportunity and rise to the challenge of transforming the Civil Service into a world-class institution that exemplifies efficiency and accountability.