Abia to acquire, revive Star Paper Mill from AMCON

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced that his administration is in advanced negotiations with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to acquire and revive the defunct Star Paper Mill in Aba.

Speaking at a grand civic reception organized in his honour by the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) at Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, on Thursday, June 12, Governor Otti said the move is part of his government’s broader industrial revitalization efforts.

Once a thriving paper industry in the former Eastern Region, the Star Paper Mill—founded by an Abia indigene—collapsed in the aftermath of the Nigerian Civil War and was eventually taken over by AMCON.

“I was born and raised in Aba, and I know firsthand how important Star Paper Mill was—not just to Aba or Abia State, but to Nigeria,” Otti said. “We are currently in talks with AMCON, and we’ve already made an offer to buy back the mill. You can take it to the bank—under our watch, Star Paper Mill will return.”

Governor Otti also revealed his administration’s plans to restore electricity to communities in Ohafia Local Government Area, noting that discussions are ongoing with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to enable the state government to take control of the Abia North and Umuahia power distribution ringed-fence.

“We are working hard to ensure constant power supply in Ohafia LGA. While discussions have started with EEDC, I can confirm that Abia State has made an offer to acquire the Abia North and Umuahia ringed-fence network. Once concluded, power distribution in those areas will be directly under our control,” the governor stated.

Governor Otti thanked the Abiriba people for the warm reception and their strong show of support, including the presentation of a coaster bus to assist the state government.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Mandela Obasi, a PDP member representing Ohafia North State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, commended Governor Otti’s performance.

“The Governor is doing very well. This massive turnout is 99.8 percent made up of Abiriba people, and it shows how highly we regard you,” Obasi said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion Prof. Anya Oko Anya and ACIU President-General Chief Yuccee Otta Uwa praised Otti’s transformational projects across the state. They noted that his strategic interventions, particularly in infrastructure, are reshaping Aba and changing the narrative of governance in Abia within just two years.

They specifically lauded the reconstruction of the Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Abiriba road and commended the governor for approving the construction of the Ndi Okoronta road, reaffirming the community’s continued support for his administration.