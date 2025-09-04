Tinubu travels to Europe for 10-day working vacation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday left Abuja for Europe to begin a 10-day working vacation, the Presidency has announced.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President will spend the period between France and the United Kingdom as part of his 2025 annual leave.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days. President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country,” the statement said.

The trip comes barely a week after Tinubu returned from Japan and Brazil, where he attended the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) and held bilateral talks. He arrived in Abuja on August 28 following those engagements.

This is the latest in a series of foreign trips by the President since assuming office in May 2023, with France emerging as his most frequent destination.