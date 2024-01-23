The government of Abia State says it has busted a hidden tunnel where kidnappers keep their victims at Lokpanta in Umunneochi council area of the state.

Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the evil tunnel was discovered by men of the Operation Crush security team who raided the area.

Ekeoma said the hidden tunnel was made visible as the government deployed earth-moving equipment to the area.

He said: “The hidden tunnel was discovered as the state government led by Governor Alex Otti, deployed earth-moving equipment to clear the area after the criminal cartel succumbed to the superior firepower of the government-backed Operation Crush.

“We will not surrender an inch of our territory to criminals. During the launch of the Abia State Joint Security Task Force (Operation Crush), Governor Otti ordered security agencies to ensure that all criminals, especially kidnappers making life hellish for the people of Umunneochi and other parts of the state were brought to justice and their criminal infrastructure and architecture destroyed.

