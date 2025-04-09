Abia govt adopts new policy to promote made-in-Abia goods, services

The Abia State Government has announced plans to adopt a new economic and business policy aimed at promoting locally made products and services, with a focus on boosting Made-in-Abia goods, including the renowned Akwete fabric.

The new policy, which aligns with aspects of Nigeria’s Local Content Law, will prioritize the procurement of goods and services produced within the state. This move is part of broader efforts to strengthen Abia’s economy amid national and global economic challenges, rising inflation, and currency devaluation.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, described the initiative as a “deliberate and forward-thinking strategy” to stimulate local production and ensure economic resilience.

“As a forward-thinking government, the Abia State Government is deliberate about managing its local economy to enhance the production of goods and services critical to the state’s economic health,” Kanu said.

He recalled that Governor Otti recently hosted Ethnorcentrique Limited, a company promoting handmade textiles like the Akwete fabric, and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting local industries.

Education Reforms and Teachers’ Recruitment

In the education sector, Kanu announced the successful completion of the first phase of the state’s teachers’ recruitment exercise, which involved certificate verification and oral interviews. About 7,000 candidates who scored 45 percent and above, including 180 persons with disabilities, were shortlisted. Those who scored between 40 and 44 percent were placed on a reserve list to cover potential shortfalls.

“We maintained high standards throughout the recruitment process. A sign language expert was available to assist applicants with disabilities,” Kanu noted.

The State Executive Council has also approved a second round of recruitment to accommodate those who missed the initial phase, especially for technical and vocational education roles where shortages are most acute.

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, added that the new phase would prioritize individuals with technical expertise not covered in the current teacher database.

He clarified that Abia’s free and compulsory education policy applies to primary and junior secondary levels, while senior secondary school students (SS1–SS3) are required to pay a reduced fee of N3,300.

Meanwhile, the government has warned school principals and heads against collecting unauthorized fees, reiterating that monthly imprest funds have been provided to cover routine school expenses.

Major Education Training Initiative

Kanu announced that 2,200 public school teachers across the state will undergo a large-scale training program facilitated by the Education Reformation and Innovation Team (ERIT). The program, aimed at improving teaching standards and learning outcomes, will run from April 10–19, 2025, across three centers: Aba (Abia South), Umuahia (Abia Central), and Ohafia (Abia North).

Security Update

On security, Kanu condemned a recent attack near Uturu in which two Chinese nationals and a police officer were killed. The victims were reportedly trailed from Ebonyi State. Security agencies have launched investigations, and the remaining members of the group were successfully rescued.

“The nature of the attack suggests it may not have been a typical kidnapping case,” Kanu stated.

Healthcare Investments

Advertisement

The Commissioner also announced the approval of a new General Hospital in Ukwa East Local Government Area as part of the administration’s ongoing investment in secondary healthcare. Project teams will soon visit the area to finalize location details.

Construction work is progressing steadily on new or rehabilitated general hospitals in Arochukwu, Okeikpe, Obingwa, and Ikwuano.

Upcoming Events

Kanu reminded the public of two key events scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025:

The official launch of the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, to be led by Governor Alex Otti at the International Conference Center, Umuahia.

The Sound Intervention Hearing Mission 2025, which will be jointly launched by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Otti at the same venue and time.

Additionally, the commissioning of the 45km Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Abiriba Road, originally postponed, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 11, 2025, and will also be commissioned by former President Obasanjo.