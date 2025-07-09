Abia Government Postpones Flag-Off of Medical City Project

The Abia State Government has announced the postponement of the official flag-off ceremony for the highly anticipated Abia Medical City project, which was earlier scheduled to take place this week.

According to a public statement issued on Tuesday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the event was put on hold due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The government, however, assured the public that a new date for the groundbreaking ceremony would be communicated in due course.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this postponement may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to ensure the success of this landmark health infrastructure project,” the statement read.

The Abia Medical City is one of the flagship projects of the Governor Alex Otti administration, envisioned as a state-of-the-art health complex that would enhance healthcare delivery and position the state as a regional hub for medical services.

While the government did not provide further details about the reason for the delay, stakeholders and members of the public have been urged to remain patient as preparations for the historic launch continue.