Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N820/litre as crude market softens

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again reduced the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N838 to N820 per litre, as crude oil prices continue to decline and competition intensifies in Nigeria’s downstream market.

This latest price adjustment – an 18 naira drop – follows a broader trend in the domestic fuel market, triggered by a fall in global crude prices to $70 per barrel, down from over $77 in June 2025. The easing of geopolitical tensions, particularly the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, has contributed significantly to the dip in crude prices, thereby affecting refined product pricing globally.

Other key operators have also revised their depot prices, albeit marginally, in response to the shifting market dynamics. Data from PetrolPrice.com revealed that while Dangote made the most significant cut, other companies made smaller reductions:

Fatgbems: N837/litre (from N838), Integrated: N836/litre (from N837), Bovas: N836/litre (from N837), AIPEC: N837/litre (from N840) and First Royal: Maintained N838/litre.

In an interview with Vanguard, Olatide Jeremiah, CEO of PetrolPrice.ng, noted: “We are seeing a lot of dynamics in both global and domestic markets. With the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, crude oil prices have dropped to about $70 per barrel from over $77. Consequently, operators in the domestic market have adjusted accordingly. We look forward to more price changes in the coming weeks.”

This is not the first time Dangote Refinery has responded swiftly to international oil market shifts. In recent weeks, the refinery had cut the gantry price of petrol by 4.5%, bringing it down to N840 from N880 per litre, as oil prices slipped to $67.50 per barrel.

Nigeria’s fuel market has remained volatile in recent months, with petrol prices largely influenced by international crude trends due to the deregulation of the downstream sector. While Dangote’s refinery has played a stabilising role since it began domestic supply, volatility in crude benchmarks like Brent and Nigeria’s Bonny Light – which recently dropped from $80 to $68 per barrel – continues to impact product pricing.

The drop in depot prices may not immediately translate into a corresponding reduction at the pump for motorists due to other cost components like transportation, margins, and taxes. However, the move is expected to ease pressure on marketers and potentially curb further hikes in retail fuel prices, especially in the face of persistent inflation and currency instability.

With Dangote’s massive refining capacity and growing influence in Nigeria’s energy market, its pricing decisions are increasingly becoming benchmarks for others. The continued drop in depot prices could provide a cushion for consumers battling with high transportation and living costs.

Advertisement

Still, analysts warn that unless Nigeria’s forex volatility and logistics challenges are resolved, retail fuel prices will remain vulnerable to global oil market fluctuations. As more refined products hit the market from the Dangote Refinery and as international oil prices stabilise further, stakeholders are optimistic about a more predictable pricing regime in the coming months.