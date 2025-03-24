Abia CP sets up Scorpion Tactical Team, disbands SWAT, Special Squad

The Abia State Police Command has established a Scorpion Tactical Team, a newly trained, tactical, and professional unit.

This followed the disbandment of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and the Command’s Special Squad (CSS).

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka on Thursday, the squad will be led by SP Ibe Daniel as Commander, with DSP Eze Augustine as 2i/c.

The statement revealed that the decision is part of the Command’s administrative and operational measures to ensure compliance with the rule of law and promotion of a professional police force in Abia State, equipped with the necessary skills to effectively and efficiently combat crime and criminality in alignment with the vision of the Inspector General Of Police (IGP).

Speaking while addressing the newly formed Scorpion Squad, the PPRO, quoted the Commissioner of Police CP Danladi Isa as having emphasized the importance of tact, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rules of engagement.

The statement noted that the CP directed that all operations must be based on actionable intelligence, urging Officers to adhere strictly to the Command’s operational dress code for easy identification and accountability.

The CP also cautioned the newly formed Squad that any behaviour detrimental to the image of the force will not be tolerated and will be visited with appropriate sanction.

DSP Chinaka stated that the CP also charged the Scorpion Squad to take decisive action against violent crimes in Abia state, ensuring that criminal threats are swiftly eliminated and crime reduced to the barest minimum.

