The Abia State Police Command says it has arrested 245 suspects in various operations carried out across the state between January and June 2025, with several of the suspects already facing prosecution or held in custody.

Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia. He said the arrests were made in connection with serious crimes including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, rape, vandalism of government property, defilement, and trafficking.

Out of the 245 suspects, 230 are males and 15 females.

Isa said the command’s intensified strategic operations have continued to yield results, with major breakthroughs recorded, including the rescue of nine kidnapped victims and 18 trafficked children.

He cited the arrest of 35-year-old Chisom Chikwendu of Ngoli Logara in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, for his alleged role in the recent attack on Chinese expatriates travelling to their company in Agukwu Amaya Ndudu Community, Uturu, in Isuikwuato LGA. The suspect is currently assisting the police with information to track down other culprits.

In another operation, a tactical team arrested three suspected kidnappers in Ugwunagbo LGA. CP Isa said the suspects confessed to the crime and that exhibits were recovered from them.

The anti-cultism unit of the command also recorded success in Ikwuano LGA, where 24 suspected cultists were arrested and weapons recovered, including a locally made pistol, an axe, a live cartridge, and a machete. The suspects are currently being held at Afara Correctional Centre.

The police also made arrests in several defilement cases. CP Isa revealed that a 41-year-old man from Ekpiri Ala Ala Community was arrested by officers of the Ikwuano Divisional Headquarters for allegedly defiling a one-year-old girl. The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

On the recent reported abduction of students of Abia State University, Uturu, the police chief assured that efforts are ongoing to secure their safe release. He said the police are working closely with other security agencies and expressed optimism that the students would soon be rescued.

Advertisement

CP Isa thanked Governor Alex Otti for his continued support to the police, particularly for donating two operational vehicles. He said the vehicles have been deployed to Isuikwuato and Ohafia LGAs as part of efforts to tackle criminal activities in the area.

He also reported that operatives of Operation Crush, a joint security task force, apprehended three suspected cattle rustlers in Ohiya, Umuahia South LGA. The suspects allegedly attempted to steal six cows from a herd of 38. They have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia for further interrogation.

To curb cattle rustling, Isa said a special team has been set up to monitor and prevent future incidents. He also confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in counterfeiting.

Reiterating the command’s commitment to professionalism, CP Isa assured residents that the police remain dedicated to protecting lives and property and would continue to collaborate with other security agencies and members of the public to keep Abia State safe.