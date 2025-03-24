“Going Vegetarian: What to know before you start”

There has been a global shift toward plant-based vegetarianism, and Nigeria is no exception. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including increased health consciousness, environmental awareness, and economic considerations, especially amid the country’s ongoing financial challenges.

The Lenten season may also be contributing to the rise in vegetarianism, as many Christians traditionally abstain from meat and fish during this period. However, the pressing question remains: is it necessary or advisable for Nigerians to adopt a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle?

While vegetarianism and veganism have demonstrated health benefits, it is important to consider the geographical context when recommending dietary restrictions.

According to a report by WorldAtlas, Nigeria ranks 4th among countries with the lowest meat consumption in the world, with an average meat consumption of only 5.9 kg per capita. The report cites dietary regulations, affordability, and poverty as contributing factors to Nigeria’s low meat consumption. High poverty rates often restrict many Nigerian households’ ability to include meat in their diets.

Additionally, a study by the National Library of Medicine titled “Protein Intake Adequacy Among Nigerian Infants, Children, Adolescents, and Women” examined the protein quality of commonly consumed foods. The study found that the Nigerian diet primarily consists of cereals and other plant-based foods, with animal-source foods being consumed to a lesser extent.

The protein quality of many plant-based foods was assessed as poor, particularly regarding their first limiting amino acids. The study further indicated that protein-energy malnutrition is widespread in developing countries like Nigeria and may lead to stunting and wasting among vulnerable populations.

Now that the role of geography in vegetarian decisions has been established, what does it mean to go vegetarian or adopt a plant-based diet?

Vegetarianism is the practice of abstaining from eating meat, fish, poultry, or other animal products, including certain animal by-products. There are various types of vegetarian practices, which range from ovo-lacto vegetarians (who include eggs and dairy) to ovo vegetarians (who include eggs but not dairy), lacto vegetarians (who include dairy but not eggs), vegans (who avoid all animal products), and flexible vegetarians (who occasionally consume animal products). Each group has specific restrictions, except for flexible vegetarians who may occasionally include all types of animal products in their diet.

Various health experts believe that adopting a vegetarian diet has numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of chronic diseases, weight loss and management, improved gut health, and a lower risk of foodborne illnesses.

Advertisement

According to Dr. Laurie Marbas, a physician, plant-based diets can enhance heart health and are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Similarly, Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist, states that individuals following a vegan diet tend to experience lower rates of heart disease, strokes, and weight-related comorbidities. He notes that while vegans can obtain the most necessary vitamins from their diets, vitamin B12 is typically sourced from animal products. However, they can find this vitamin in supplements and alternative vegan options, such as almond milk and soy milk.

Now, let’s consider the cost of adopting vegetarianism in Nigeria. While some argue that going vegetarian may be cheaper due to the cost of meat and the availability of vegetarian-friendly Nigerian cuisine, such as Akara, Moin-Moin, and Efo Riro, maintaining a balanced vegetarian diet can be more expensive than a conventional diet. This challenge is particularly pronounced in rural areas where access to a variety of plant-based foods is limited.

A basic vegetarian diet may be straightforward, but the cost of supplementing necessary nutrients can be higher. For instance, almond and soy milk are typically more expensive than regular dairy. Additionally, meat alternatives, like vegetarian chunks, also come with a higher price tag and are not easily available, especially in rural areas.

Most vegetarians in Nigeria also face difficulties when dining out, as many restaurants predominantly serve meat-based or supplemented meals.

While vegetarianism offers numerous health benefits, there are potential drawbacks to consider. Research has highlighted several key areas of concern. Vegetarians, particularly vegans, may be at risk for certain nutrient deficiencies and health issues. They might have low levels of essential nutrients, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and iodine, and may not consume enough protein-rich plant foods. This can lead to weakened bone health and an increased risk of fractures. Furthermore, vegans may face a higher risk of stroke, and the relationship between veganism and cancer risk is complex, with some studies suggesting a lower risk for certain cancers and a higher risk for others. Therefore, it is essential for vegans to carefully plan their diets to avoid these potential health issues.