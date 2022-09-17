The Police in Ebonyi State, today, Saturday, sprayed tear gas on supporters of Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate who gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, for a one million man rally.
It was gathered that men of the Nigeria Police Force tear gassed the supporters, who numbered over 10,000, causing them to disperse.
Many of the Obi-dent movement members, reportedly fled the venue for safety, while some were allegedly arrested by the police.
One of the leaders of the Obi-dent movement, Mr. Ugoama Stephen, who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki, at the venue, called on the state governor, David Umahi to address the issue and condemned the attack on the youths of the state who, according to him, came out only with the Nigerian flag to demonstrate their support for a preferable Presidential candidate.
“My phone was smashed by the police this morning. We demand that the people that they (police) have arrested be released unconditionally because by they have not done anything,” he said.
“Nobody came out here with even a stone. We didn’t come out here with a pin. What we came out here with, is the Nigerian flag. What we came out here with is the symbol of the Labour Party, LP.
“This movement has been held in every other part of the country, including the state that we have a presidential candidate and they were not fired. Nobody disturbed them because it is a peaceful rally.
“Why is Ebonyi’s case always different? The Governor, David Umahi needs to address this. As he (Umahi) said before that Ebonyi votes belong to APC, he is an individual and he should allow us to support a candidate that is our choice.
“Nobody likes what is happening in Nigeria. And we feel that Peter Obi is the light, that will light Nigeria. He is the light that Nigerian youths want. He is the light that will stop all these attributes that are taking place in Nigeria” he stated
Where is the million heads in the picture. You would have thought and expected the gathering of even a hundred could defy and or stand up to the police anywhere.
WHILE THE POLICE MUST PERFORM ITS PRIMARY FUNCTION OF PROTECTION AND SAFETY OF THE CITIZENZ BY MAINTAINING LAW AND ORDER.
I would have preferred they allow the EMPTY BOAST mentality of the LP political minions to once again enable the whole world to witness the ineffectual unrealistic much touted 1-million-man march that never was in all the places they have attempted to stage the showboat and gallery display of shame that never even gathered 200 people let alone 500 to even imagine the million they do not know and cannot attain.
DO THE obirodents KNOWS WHAT A MILLION LOOKS LIKE ON PAPER TO EVEN IMAGINE WHAT A MILLIN CROWD WOULD BE?
Governor El-Rufai was proven right in Kaduna when he said the nauseating menace of the obirodents would not garner and or gather 200 people for its rally in the state. The LP gathering never did. Not able to attract a 100 even, predictably.
PEOPLE SHOULD ALLOW THESE BUNCH OF UNRULY INEFFECTIVE LOUDEST EMPTY BARRELS IN THE CURRENT POLITICAL DISPENSATION IN NIGERIA TO CONTINUE TO REVEAL ITS PENCHANTS FOR USELESS MEANINGLESS BRAGS WITH BOASTS.
The police should allow them to give us the entertainment of a market dance. We can take that,