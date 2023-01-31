Abia 2023: Alex Otti inaugurates expanded campaign council

Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, has inaugurated an expanded campaign council.

The over 400 new members drawn from the grassroots across the 17 local governments of the state were directed by the LP governorship candidate to work with the earlier inaugurated council and drive down the party’s gospel of wealth creation to the people.

Inaugurating the new council members on Monday in Umuahia, Dr. Otti reminded them that all politics is local and therefore everyone should go down to their various localities to propagate the message of change that is coming to Abia State.

He charged the new appointees to tell their people of the numerous programmes that he had laid out in his manifesto, aimed at rebuilding the economy of the state and create wealth for its people.

“We’re not going to allow corruption. We’re not going to steal money and we will not allow anybody to steal money. We will create wealth and give the people jobs to do, so that when you’re enjoying your money you do it with peace of mind.

“You need to get to your polling units, you need to get to your wards, you need to get to your local governments. So, you have to organise yourselves on how you carry out your campaigns. You have everything you need, all we want from you is result,” Otti declared.