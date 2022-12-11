Abia 2023: Abiriba leaders endorse Alex Otti

The ancient Kingdom of Enachioken, Abiriba, Abia State, Saturday, made a bold statement on the forthcoming 2023 governorship election with a proclamation to put all its eggs in the Labour Party (LP) basket.

Led by its paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty Kalu Kalu Ogbu, the Enachioken of Abiriba, and his council of chiefs, Abiriba endorsed the candidacy of Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party standard bearer for the 2023 governorship election in Abia.

The Abiriba community, popularly referred to as ‘Small London’, as a result of its exotic building architectural development, also endorsed the candidacy of LP’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Likewise, the community declared that the totality of its votes will go to its son, Chief Nnamdi Iro Orji, popularly known as Opotoyom, who is flying LP’s flag for Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Palace of the Enachioken, members of the council of chiefs said that the Abiriba community decided to go with LP and its candidates having been failed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party it has supported for the past 23 years with nothing to show for its loyalty.

Giving reasons why the people of Abiriba noted for their commerce and industry adopted Otti as their preferred candidate in the Abia gubernatorial election in 2023, one of the chiefs, Chief Nwaka Inem, the Enyioha of Abiriba, said Otti had been instrumental in attracting development to Abiriba even not being in government.

He recalled how the Labour Party candidate while serving as an Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria used his good office to establish the first and only bank branch in the community within six months, even when most of the commercial banks the community approached declared the venture as not commercially viable.

Inem said the people of Abiriba trust the integrity, credibility, character, capacity and competence of Dr. Otti to deliver on his promise because, according to him, “we have tested him and found him worthy of our collective votes; he’s a man of his word”.

Speaking, Otti, who was obviously taken by surprise as a result of the positive turn of events in the palace, thanked the Enachioken and his council of chiefs for the endorsement. He said that Abiriba has always been a home for him, while recalling and acknowledging the relationships he has forged with the community.

He decried the neglect of the community whose people have contributed so immensely to the commercial development of Abia State and Nigeria in general.

The LP candidate promised to bring massive infrastructural development to Abiriba when he gets into government in 2023.

“We will build the roads in Abiriba properly, bring pipe borne water and a general hospital. I don’t need to be preaching, I don’t need any agreement, I know it is my responsibility. I will fix Abiriba, Otti declared.