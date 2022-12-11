Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, has committed to peaceful conduct in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in 2023.

Otti was one of the four out of 18 governorship candidates in the state, who on Friday, signed a Peace Accord in the presence of the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in Abia State, working in conjunction with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

The agreement signing ceremony, organised by the 2023 Governorship Candidates Interface Organising Committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State chapter, held at the Methodist Theological Institute, Mission Hill, Umuahia.

The governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Peoples Party (YPP) and 10 others shunned the peace agreement signing event.

Even though some of the governorship candidates were represented by their running mates, the organisers of the event took a firm stand and refused to allow them sign the peace document. However, the candidates were given a window to return another day to sign their own documents.

Apostle Chuks Alozie, Chairman of the organising committee for the event admonished the candidates to be of good behaviour and eschew acts that would be inimical to the peaceful conduct of the election before, during and after.

“We are here today to promote one of the cardinal component and ethos of Christian Faith and Muslim belief, Peace. In the midst of our struggles, worries, anxiety, woes and fears what we need is HIS PEACE, that Peace which passes all understanding, when we embrace it, it evaporates those cloudy worries and fears that saturates our mind.

“The essence and importance of our gathering is to set the purpose clearly, that as politicians, leaders of repute in our various places and positions, as Christian community we should not promote political violence during these electioneering campaigns. There are established codes of conduct, procedures and mechanisms to achieve the purposes and aims of your political activities, adhere to it.

“As a candidate and in pursuit of your political goal your signatures will today condemn the political violence, political thuggery, disruption of peace at any level, loss of life and property in the course of your campaigns, promotion of peace devoid of divisional statements with ethnic and clannish content, eschewing deep bitterness, hate speech, leveraging on fake news against your opponents, snatching of ballot boxes, inducement of the electorates, violence and intimidation and other unruly acts and behaviour that is inimical to stability of peace in our state, Abia State,” he preached.

Alozie urged the gubernatorial candidates to base their campaigns on the things they want to do for Abia people, saying that such conversations and discussions must be issue-based and not name-calling, insults and abuses.

“You are in this race to serve Ndi-Abia, allow Ndi Abia to hire you in a peaceful atmosphere. Let’s be civil and peaceful in all our conducts,” Apostle Alozie demanded.

Dr. Otti demonstrated disarming humility, even in victory, at the ceremony as he nominated the candidate of the ADC, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, to deliver the vote of thanks, after the event. The organisers, preferring to be fair and transparent, had elected not to appoint any of the governorship candidates present to give the vote of thanks. Instead, they had arranged for the person to give the vote of thanks to emerge by ballot. And it was the Labour Party candidate, Dr. Otti, who picked the ballot.

Other personalities at event were the CAN Chairman, Abia State Chapter, Senior Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh; the Chief Imam of Abia State, Sheikh Ali Ukiwo; Abia State INEC Resident Commissioner, Prof Ike Ugochukwu; representative of the Abia State Commissioner of Police and representative of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state.