Gov. Adeleke presents N705.79bn 2026 budget to Osun House of Assembly

The Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday presented the ₦705.79 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Osun State House of Assembly, describing it as a “visionary roadmap for sustainable growth” designed to consolidate ongoing infrastructural and human capital development across the state.

Tagged the “Budget of Economic Transformation,” the fiscal plan earmarks ₦317.41 billion (45%) for recurrent expenditure and ₦388.38 billion (55%) for capital projects. Adeleke said the budget prioritises economic strengthening, equity, and inclusive development.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing ongoing projects, paying workers’ salaries and pensions promptly, and expanding youth empowerment initiatives, including the Imole Youth Corps Scheme.

Highlighting achievements under his tenure, Adeleke noted that over 300 kilometres of roads have been constructed across the three senatorial districts, alongside measurable progress in healthcare, education, and social welfare. He praised the Assembly for its cooperation and pledged continued partnership to advance the state’s transformation agenda.

“This budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold declaration of our collective resolve to build a prosperous and resilient Osun State,” Adeleke said.

In response, Speaker Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun commended the governor for his leadership, integrity, and prudent resource management amid fiscal challenges. He described the budget presentation as “more than a constitutional ritual” but a critical democratic exercise enhancing transparency and accountability.

Egbedun noted the effective implementation of previous budgets, which delivered results in infrastructure, education, healthcare, social inclusion, and workers’ welfare. He also lauded Adeleke’s diplomacy in resolving local government administration disputes, describing it as “statesmanship of the highest order.”

Despite the reported withholding of local government allocations since March 2025, the Speaker said the administration has continued to meet obligations and sustain development projects, demonstrating “visionary and responsible leadership.”

He assured the Assembly would scrutinise the 2026 budget thoroughly to ensure it reflects citizens’ aspirations and pledged ongoing cooperation with the executive for the state’s progress. Egbedun also acknowledged Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi and other executive team members for their contributions in preparing the budget.