9mobile, and telemedicine provider, Mobihealth international, have partnered with the Association of Resident Doctors of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, SHYO, and Northfield Health Services, to support the efforts of Kano State Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other health care challenges in the State.

The partnership is part of concerted efforts aimed at protecting healthcare workers and citizens by providing access to telemedicine consultation to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kano State. This service will enable doctors to diagnose, conduct investigations, treat and remotely monitor patients for general medical problems. It will also help to decide the order of treatment for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chairman of 9mobile, HRH, Alhaji Nasir Bayero, explained that citizens and residents of Kano would have access to highly-trained and experienced medical doctors for primary care consultation via the web, app, voice or video call from the comfort of their homes simply by downloading Mobihealth Consult App or dialling to the toll-free lines for consultation.

He said, “Mobihealth’s Telemedicine service marks a new beginning for the people of Kano because it provides them access to doctors both in Nigeria and diaspora. We encourage residents to download “Mobihealth Consult app” from their device app store or by registering on app.mobihealthinternational.com to enjoy the service.

9mobile recently, granted its customers free access to health and educational websites to support the increasing recourse to online learning by a growing number of academic institutions during this period of restricted movements. The company also zero-rated access to the website of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), provides free information on COVID-19 on its network and presented over 600 lines and free data access to the NCDC.