Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin gets HND approval

The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has granted the approval to run Higher National Diploma programmes to Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin, Osun state.

This was contained in the letter of approval received by the Institution’s Rector, Dr. A. T. Adepoju, FCIB and made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

The Rector, who could not conserve his joy as well as other management staff of the institution when the letter was received, thanked NBTE for the approval given.

The programmes approved includes: Accountancy, Business Administration and Management, as well as Computer Science (Software and Web Development).

While corroborating the policy of the National Board for Technical Education, the Rector of the Institution, Dr. A. T . Adepoju FCIB, assured the Board of the Institution’s readiness to produce competent and qualified graduates that would not be armed with knowledge alone but with the required skills that will make them to compete with their contemporaries nationally and globally.

He used the medium to inform the public that admission has commenced immediately for all prospective candidates that want to acquire both the skills and knowledge to tap into the wealth of faculties that are available in the Institution so as to impact the world positively.

According to him, the admission requirements are 5 O’level credits in NECO, WAEC OR NABTEB in at most two sittings with JAMB cut off mark of 120 as well as minimum of lower credit at National Diploma program of the candidate’s choice of discipline.

He also added that, admission for National Diploma programs are in progress into Accountancy, Business Administration and Management, Banking Operations, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Mass Communication, Science Laboratory Technology, Statistics and Security Management and Technology.

He said , interested applicants can visit the Institution’s website on www.distinctpoly.edu.ng or come to the campus which is situated at Km1, Agbeye Road, Ekosin, Odo-Otin local government, Osun state or No67, Atimowa street, Testing ground Area, Osogbo, Osun state for the application form and other admission exercise.