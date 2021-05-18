OBINNA EZUGWU

A report by a non governmental organisation, Nigeria Mourns, has shown that not less than 723 people were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in April 2021.

The report titled “Violent Incidents Report: April 2021″ was published on Monday, used figures gathered through the use of newspaper reports and family sources.

Of the 723 people killed, 590 were civilians and 133, security personnel.

The report also showed that 407 people were abducted in the same month.

Perpetrators

According to the report, 425 people were killed by suspected bandits; 117 people killed by persons suspected to be members of Boko Haram or its breakaway faction, ISWAP; 22 killed in isolated attacks and 52 by cult clashes.

Also, it said six people died through extra-judicial killings, communal crises led to the death of 53 people, and 47 people were killed by herdsmen.

The organisation earlier reported that 1,603 people were killed between January and March 2021. Also 1,774 people were abducted within the period, it added.