Sunday Oguntuyi

A sociopolitical group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state “Vote Adeleke 2022,” Oriade local government chapter, says it has concluded arrangements to give the people of the local government free medical treatment.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s coordinator, comrade Samakin Oriwo in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to the release, the free medical treatment is solely sponsored by Hon. Gbenga Ajayi who is one of the staunch members of the group.

The programme which is to take place at the party secretariat, Itamerin Junction, Ipetu Ijesa on Friday , 21st May, 2021 will also feature accreditation of the members of the group and special prayer for the aspiration of Senator Ademola Adeleke come 2022.