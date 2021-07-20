SESAN LAOYE

The Excutive Chairman, lbarapa North Local Government of Oyo State, Honourable Lateef Akorede alias Omo Oloore, has assured the people of the area that they have nothing to fear and can come home to celebrate the Eid Kabir as their safety is guaranteed.

Honourable Akorede who gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, condemned the violent clash between personnel of Nigeria Customs Service as smugglers in the area on Friday, which led to loss of lives.

He, however, assured that as the executive chairman and number one citizen of Ibarapa North, he will not fold his harms and allow crisis in his local government because Governor Seyi Makinde administration is known for peace.

He also said that he has officially reported to the governor and there is serious consultation between him and all the traditional rulers in Ibarapa land.

He further assured citizens of Ibarapa North of safety, saying that it is not bandit or Fulani herdsmen that caused crisis and mayhem in the area on Friday as initially reported.

He assured the people that necessary measures have been put in place to make sure that there is no crisis during Eid-fitri

He said that Governor Seyi Makinde government and security agencies have put the necessary machineries in place for a hitch free festivities during the period .

This was against the backdrop of the rumour some bandits are planning to carry out attacks on lbarapa people.

‘Our people should come home celebrate this Eid el Kabir with us in lbarapa . Nobody would attack them. Both the government and the security agencies have assured of the safety of everyone,” he said.

‘ So, based on this , we are confident of hitch free festivities . All the necessary security machineries would be brought to bear at this time and even after . ‘ Akorede said .

He then wished all Nigerians, residents of Oyo State , most especially , the entire people of lbarapa a blessed and happy Eid el Kabir celebration .

He advised everyone to be mindful of the lessons been taught as which is written in the Holy Quran and that this is not the time to involve oneself in excesses .

He called on all and sundry to maintain all the COVID 19 protocols as the virus is still very much around, noting that no one should expose his or herself to risks.

He wish all the citizens of Ibarapa North and all traditional rulers happy Eid- kabir. He also urged citizens of the locality and Oyo state to support Governor Seyi Makinde in moving the state forward.