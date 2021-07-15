By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Youth and Sports, Honourable Adegboyega Adelabu Aremo, has commended his principal for giving youth opportunities to be at the helm of affairs at the local government level.

Aremo gave the commendation on Wednesday, in a signed statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

He said apart from giving the youth opportunities to serve in their respective local Government areas, Governor Oyetola had also appointed many of them into the cabinet; ranging from Special Advisers (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Personally Assistants (PA), Board members, among other positions.

“Oyetola’s empowerment of the youth through political and economic involvement had made him one of the most youth-oriented governors in the country,” he said.

He applauded Oyetola for not only appointing the youth but for also giving them the platform through which they can exhibit their potential and the opportunities to serve their localities.

“I want to, on behalf of the youths in the state, appreciate our amiable Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for giving the youths opportunities to be at the helm of affairs in their various local governments.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola apart from those he had earlier appointed to work in their capacities as SA, SSA, PA, board members at the Government’s agencies, he also made us proud with this recent local government caretaker appointment.

“We are pledging our support to him now and later, he has shown that he is a lover of youths by his disposition.

“And we want to call on other governors to emulate him on purposeful youth engagement in governance,’’ Aremo said

The Osogbo born politician commended the acting Chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun for giving members of the party level playing field in the selection of the newly appointed council Chairmen, Executive Secretaries and councillors.

He lauded the wisdom with which the party Chairman has been exploring in managing the affairs of the party .

While congratulating the appointed council caretakers, Aremo urged them to use everything within their reach to reunite members of the party and ensure they give dividend of democracy to the people at the grassroot level.

He urged them to work for the second term bid of Governor Oyetola for the continuity of good work in the state.