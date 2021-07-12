Here are a list of some reports featured on the current edition of Business Hallmark:

1. Agbaje unveils plans for new GTBank

2. Fresh Anxiety over debt as FG’s loan portfolio soars

3. South-West govs seek six regions, resource control, others

4. Dangote Refinery raises hopes for economic rebound

5. APC plots one-party dominance, subdues PDP

6. Instant credit firms deploy crude recovery methods as debts mount

7. 2023 Presidency: North/South battle for power

8. Konga restrategizes, takes health industry by storm

9. APC has destroyed Nigeria; a party of people without conscience – Onyike

10. Ikeja Electric boosts technical capacity, inducts 20 engineers

11. FG projects ambitious 2022 growth despite bleak outlook — Govt. is being over optimistic – Experts

12. Best Performing Stocks in first half 2021

13. Defection: PDP in dilemma …as party plunges into fresh crisis over chairmanship

14. Insecurity: Oyetola identifies collective effort as panacea

15. Benedict Alabi: An exemplary administrator @56, By Olaniyi Ajibola