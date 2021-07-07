Fire, on Wednesday morning, again razed a one-storey building in Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Mushin area of Lagos.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Wednesday, destroyed goods and other property worth millions of naira.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency received a call in the morning that the building was razed.

According to him, LASEMA team were already on the ground to put out the fire.

“The agency received distress calls on around 6:00 a.m. and activated its response plan. On arrival, the LRT discovered a storey building engulfed in flames,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of writing this report, and no casualties have been recorded.

“Joint responders comprising the agency and its fire service, LASG Fire service are on the ground making efforts to put the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings. The operation ongoing, and further updates to follow.”

The latest incident comes less than two months after Alapeju section of the market, where vehicle spare parts are sold, was razed late May.