Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,932.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, of the new infections, 80 are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.

11:50 pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 319

Deaths: 58 pic.twitter.com/CIZtojz5UR

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 30, 2020

Thursday’s new cases are the highest reported in a day since the NCDC started compiling the pandemic data in February.

The number of deaths from the virus also rose to 58 while 319 have now recovered.

Across the world, the novel coronavirus has killed 230,309 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

More than 3,218,410 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 922,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Wednesday, 5,867 new deaths and 79,155 new infections were recorded worldwide.

The countries that registered the most deaths over the 24 hours were the United States with 2,271, Britain with 614 and Brazil with 449.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 61,717 out of 1,054,261 cases. At least 124,979 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second-highest toll with 27,967 deaths out of 205,463 cases, followed by Britain with 26,711 deaths on 171,253 cases, Spain with 24,543 deaths and 213,435 cases, and France 24,376 deaths and 167,178 cases.

The country with the highest proportion of fatalities per population in Belgium, with 66 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Spain with 52, Italy 46, the United Kingdom Britain 39 and France 37.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,862 cases. It has 77,610 recovered cases.

Since Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the Maldives and Yemen have announced the first deaths on their soil. The Comoros and Tajikistan meanwhile reported their first diagnosed cases.

Europe has a total of 137,714 deaths from 1,468,718 cases, the United States and Canada have 64,960 deaths and 1,107,276 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 10,642 deaths and 203,429 cases, Asia has 8,557 deaths and 221,273 cases, the Middle East has 6,705 deaths and 172,294 cases, Africa has 1,614 deaths from 37,354 cases and Oceania 117 deaths from 8,071 cases. (Channels TV)