2027: You can’t speak for CPC bloc, Malami replies Al-Makura group

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has rejected claims by Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s group that members of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, bloc of All Progressives Congress, APC, would not defect and had given endorsement to President Bola Tinubu for 2027 elections.

Malami, who disclosed this through his media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, noted that the CPC bloc, which was former President Muhammadu Buhari’s platform, was the only entity that could speak on whether or not it was leaving the APC and not Al-Makura’s group.

“When you say CPC bloc, one needs to know who they are referring to. Is it the likes of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Adamu, Masari and Faruku Adamu Aliyu who, a few months ago had been throwing Buhari under the bus, in desperate attempts to gain relevance that should decide for the bloc? Malami queried.

He said their decision was personal, with nothing to do with CPC bloc, adding that it was for them to gain relevance in the APC for personal benefits.

On his rumoured defection to the Social Democracy Party, SDP, Malami brushed it aside as figments of the imagination of those peddling the rumour.

“Malami is a prominent figure in Nigeria, therefore, cannot defect to any party in secret, he is still in APC but in a broad consultations with different platforms. Until the consultations are over, it is premature to talk about defection or declaration of interest.”

He stated that he remained in active politics and would make his position public when the time wast ripe to do so.

‘’Malami has right to belong to any political party and to contest any position in Kebbi State,’’ the aide said.

Recall that the former Nasarawa State governor, Al-Makura, former Katsina governor, Bello Masari, ex-Education Minister, Alhaji AdamuAdamu, along with 20 others, had after a meeting issued a communique, affirming their support for President Tinubu and his policies and programmes.

The communique had read partly: ‘’We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former CPC, who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the APC, hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

‘’Recent misleading narrative suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, misleading and should be ignored. We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership.’’