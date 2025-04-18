Otti, Obi Attend Chrism Mass at Aba Catholic Cathedral

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, and former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday, April 17, 2025, joined Catholic faithful at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) in Aba for the annual Chrism Mass.

The solemn event, a significant fixture in the Catholic liturgical calendar, featured the renewal of priestly vows by ordained clergy across various dioceses.

Delivering the homily, the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Augustine Echema, urged priests to remain steadfast in their faith and calling, despite the growing challenges of the modern world. He commended both Governor Otti and Mr. Obi for attending the Mass and encouraged the governor to make such visits more frequent.

Also speaking at the event, Bishop Echema praised Governor Otti for his ongoing infrastructural development across the state, particularly his efforts to clean up Aba and rehabilitate Port Harcourt Road, which he said had significantly improved access to Catholic parishes in the area.

In his remarks, Governor Otti thanked the Church for its consistent support of his administration since assuming office in 2023. He acknowledged the role the Church and its members played in his political journey, which began in 2014, and pledged to remain committed to serving the people of Abia State.

Quoting the Bible, Otti said, “The rejected stones of Aba and Abia State have now become the cornerstone,” reaffirming his dedication to inclusive governance and progress for all.

The governor also pledged continued support for the Church and its mission.

In his own address, Mr. Peter Obi called on the Church to keep praying for the nation, noting that leadership remains Nigeria’s most pressing challenge. He urged leaders across the country to follow Governor Otti’s example by deploying public resources for the benefit of the people.

Obi praised Otti’s people-centered leadership and expressed hope that more public officials would prioritize the welfare of citizens over personal gain.