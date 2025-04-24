2027: Supporters dismiss Tinubu’s order, fill Abuja with campaign posters

Less than two weeks after President Bola Tinubu cautioned his supporters to suspend all 2027 re-election activities, campaign posters bearing his image have flooded parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), defying his directive.

While President Tinubu has yet to officially declare his intention to seek a second term, many of his loyalists appear undeterred. Their early campaign efforts, which contravene the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, are already visible in strategic locations across Abuja.

In a strongly worded statement issued on April 13, the presidency warned against premature political campaigns. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga made it clear that neither the president nor the presidency had sanctioned any form of campaign activity.

“Until INEC releases the official timetable for the 2027 elections, President Tinubu has not endorsed, approved, or authorized any group or individual to promote a 2027 campaign on his behalf—whether through billboards, digital platforms, print media, or broadcast,” Onanuga stated.

He further urged those responsible for the campaign posters and related materials to halt their actions immediately.

“We are calling on individuals and groups financing this unauthorized 2027 political campaign—particularly through billboards and other promotional materials nationwide—to stop at once,” the statement emphasized.

Despite the warning, the presence of campaign materials in the nation’s capital suggests a disconnect between the president’s directive and the actions of his grassroots supporters—raising questions about coordination, political ambition, and discipline within the ruling party as the 2027 race quietly takes shape.