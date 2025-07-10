2027: PDP insists it’s not over yet, dismisses decline claims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pushed back against claims of waning influence ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that it is quietly consolidating its internal structures and preparing to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, the party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the current quiet within the PDP should not be mistaken for weakness or inactivity. Rather, he described it as a period of strategic recalibration aimed at resolving lingering internal rifts and positioning the party for a strong electoral comeback.

“The PDP has not disappeared. We are not dead, and we are certainly not out,” Osadolor declared. “If you’re suggesting that the PDP is no longer embroiled in public disputes, I’d say that’s a welcome development. It means we’re working silently and smartly. Every political family needs time to heal, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

He pointed to the ongoing reconciliation efforts led by Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, who, he said, has been meeting key stakeholders across the country in preparation for the party’s highly anticipated 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for July 23–25 in Abuja.

The PDP has endured a turbulent few years marked by deep internal divisions, particularly during the 2023 presidential election campaign which saw former Vice President Atiku Abubakar fly the party’s flag amid resistance from the influential G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fallout from that election, including the party’s loss at the national level and in several key states, left the PDP fractured, with competing factions such as the Wike camp, Sam Anyanwu’s loyalists in the South-East, and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde’s bloc pulling in different directions.

However, Osadolor argued that the current quietness is evidence that internal mending is taking root. “At one point, the entire country was abuzz with speculation about the PDP—rumours of a split, doubts about unity, and multiple factions vying for influence. But reconciliation is not done on the front pages of newspapers. It happens behind closed doors, in homes, and in quiet meetings,” he said.

He credited Damagum with stabilising the ship after the resignation of former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu and the wave of defections and threats of mass walkouts that followed the 2023 defeat.

Osadolor also dismissed reports suggesting that the PDP is losing ground to emerging coalitions such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) being pushed by some opposition figures including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Advertisement

He maintained that the PDP brand still commands national recognition and grassroots support that newer coalitions cannot match.

“Even if other parties form alliances, the PDP remains the only one with existing structures in every ward and polling unit across Nigeria,” he stated. “When you attend the NEC meeting later this month and see the calibre of attendees, you’ll realise that the PDP is not only alive but regaining its strength.”

‘APC Has No Moral Authority Left’

Osadolor also took a swipe at the ruling APC, questioning its performance in the 2023 polls and accusing it of failing to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

“Even with all its incumbency advantages, the APC barely secured 8.7 million votes in a country with over 90 million registered voters and a population exceeding 230 million. That should tell you that Nigerians are disengaged and disillusioned with this government,” he said.

According to final figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC’s candidate Bola Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar secured 6,984,520, while Labour Party’s Peter Obi scored 6,101,533.

“What Nigerians are experiencing today is hardship, inflation, hunger, and insecurity. That’s why we say the issue isn’t whether PDP will rise again—it’s how soon we can help facilitate a better alternative to this current suffering,” Osadolor said.

Presidency 2027: Still Open

On the matter of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Osadolor was cautious but acknowledged that it is central to the ongoing internal dialogue. He declined to confirm whether Atiku will contest again, or whether the party will throw its weight behind a younger or consensus candidate.

Advertisement

“What matters now is not who carries the flag, but how we build a credible platform for Nigerians to rally behind,” he said. “We’re focused on strategy, unity, and identifying the best way to rescue Nigeria from its current trajectory.”

As the NEC meeting approaches, the PDP hopes to formally adopt a roadmap toward 2027, consolidate its ranks, and possibly unveil a timeline for leadership rotation and convention processes, including decisions on zoning and potential realignments with or against the proposed mega opposition coalition.