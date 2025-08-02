I remain authentic interim chairman of ADC – Deacon Nwoke

The Interim Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Deacon Iyke Nwoke, has reaffirmed his leadership of the party, dismissing claims of factionalism and asserting that the ADC remains united and focused on its political goals.

Speaking during an enlarged party meeting held at the ADC state secretariat near Express Tower, Umuahia, on Saturday, Nwoke stated that he has held the position of interim chairman since the 2023 general elections and that his leadership has never been contested in any legally recognised forum.

He described those laying rival claims to the party’s leadership as suspended members, questioning the legitimacy of individuals claiming to be party chairmen without a functional office or grassroots support.

“I challenge anyone claiming to be the authentic chairman of ADC in Abia to show us their office and supporters,” Nwoke declared. “The large crowd gathered here today is proof that we are the recognised leadership. You don’t rent a tiny place and call yourself party chairman. That’s just a way to disgrace yourself.”

He maintained that the ADC in Abia State is united with no existing factions, insisting that any purported meetings by other individuals only serve to promote the party’s visibility.

“All those who want to associate with ADC cannot be turned away. Anyone claiming to hold ADC meetings elsewhere is simply helping to publicise us,” he said. “What is happening here today further validates our position. This is the headquarters of the ADC in Abia State – undisputed.”

Commenting on the party’s national leadership, Nwoke reiterated Abia ADC’s full alignment with the new national coalition under the interim leadership of Senator David Mark. He said the state chapter supports the coalition’s direction and is well-positioned ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Our national leadership, and the coalition it leads, recognises me as the authentic chairman of the party in Abia,” he affirmed.

The party’s stance was further consolidated in a communiqué jointly signed by key stakeholders, including the ADC’s 2023 governorship candidate, Bishop Sunday Onuoha; Senator Austin Akobundu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deacon Iyke Nwoke; Dr. Emeka Kalu; Hon. Nnenna Ukeje; Barr. P.C. Udenwa; Rev. Marty Orji; Chimezie Ubadire, and 190 others.

The interim state secretary of the Abia ADC coalition, Chief Okey Ezeala, who read the communiqué, dismissed any talk of factionalism, affirming that the party remains united under its state leader and benefactor, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha.

“We welcome the decision of the defunct Chief Ralph Nwosu-led NWC, which paved the way for the coalition ADC under the proactive interim leadership of Senator David Mark, GCON,” the communiqué read.

The party noted that it had maintained internal unity across all structures and organs even before the emergence of the coalition. It commended its officers and grassroots members for their patience and dedication, reaffirming commitment to the founding ideals of the party and a shared vision for a progressive Abia.

The communiqué also stated that the Abia ADC would retain the existing state secretariat and inherit all party assets and liabilities moving forward.