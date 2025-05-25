The move by governor Umo Eno to realign politically to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with all his political appointees suffered a setback as one of his aides has declined order to join his new political party.

Recall that Governor Eno had publicly announced his intention on Thursday, this week, in Uyo, the State’s capital, on his planned move to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor subsequently directed all his Commissioners and other aides to either follow him to the APC or resign their appointment, if they feel otherwise.

Governor Eno was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, on Saturday, in a letter routed through a Commissioner, Governor Eno’s Special Assistant on Digital Youth Mobilization, Comrade Edidem Monday Itoro, defied his boss directive, saying that he would not dump PDP for APC.

Business Hallmark reports that Itoro stated that rather than betray the party through which he got his appointment, he would resign and face his business in his enclave.

The aide to Governor Eno’s full letter written in pidgin reads:

“LETTER OF RESIGNATION

“Hon. Commissioner,

“You don hear the tori wey dey fly up and down say oga wan defect go APC?

Abeg, I no follow. Na PDP I take swear loyalty during my appointment, and na PDP I go follow enter retirement.

“You sef don see how dem dey threaten say if you no wan follow go, make you waka? Na marching order wey no get rythm be that.

I no get strength to dey dance Etighi for APC rally when I never chop finish.

“Even my appointment letter never reach frame before dem dey push person out like borrowed DSTV remote.

I beg, make you help open my office make I carry my office fan, my flask, and that my plastic chair-na my first salary I use buy am.

“I no dey do again. I dey go village go open cyber cafe near borehole.

Make dem carry their broom. I still dey hold my umbrella tight.

“Yours sincerely,

Comrade Edidem Monday Itoro (Digital Youth Mobilizer)/Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Youth Mobilization.

Aside Itoro, no other aide has responded to the Governor Eno’s directive.